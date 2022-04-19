Eau Claire City Council chooses Berge as vice president

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council unanimously selected Councilwoman Emily Berge as its vice president during a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

The position means she will lead the council’s meetings in the event that President Terry Weld is absent, but Berge also views it as a post that helps fellow council members, especially new ones.

“I see the vice president as a leadership role,” Berge said.

With four years on council already, she’s looking to use her experience to help three newly elected members with their questions about serving on the council.

Berge was among three council members who put their names in for the vice president spot, but two withdrew themselves from consideration. Those other two were Councilwoman Emily Anderson and Councilman Andrew Werthmann. Werthmann had served as vice president in April 2018, became acting president that June after President Kerry Kincaid resigned and led the council for 10 months.

Berge has experience leading meetings from serving as chairwoman of the city’s Advisory Committee on Appointments, a group that recommends city residents for spots on various boards and commissions.

Being a vice president also isn’t new to Berge, who currently holds the second vice president spot on the board of directors for the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. In October she will move up to the first vice president spot for that statewide group and then become its president in fall 2023.

The City Council’s prior vice president, Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle, opted not to seek re-election this month.

In addition to naming its second-in-command on Tuesday, the council swore in five members who won the April 5 election.

Incumbents Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones began new terms, and newcomers Larry Mboga, Joshua Miller and Charlie Johnson joined the council.

Tuesday’s organizational meeting also was when council members chose which of the city’s boards, commissions and committees they will serve on.

Nearly all the spots were filled without competition between members, except one position that did come down to a vote.

Both Jones and Miller wanted the one seat on the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Board that is reserved for a City Council member.

Jones, an assistant professor at UW-Eau Claire, cited his interest in scholarship and background in academia as qualifications for serving on the board.

“My interest in literature bodes well with my capacity to work with members of the library,” Jones said to fellow council members.

Miller hoped to be on the board because he’s passionate about the library, spends a lot of time there and has been following its current redevelopment project.

“It’s my family’s favorite place to go,” he said.

Eight of the 11 council members voted in favor of Jones serving on the Library Board, awarding the seat to him.