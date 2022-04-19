Examining Detroit's pilot project to provide internet access to all

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that masks will no longer be required on buses, at shelters or in buildings. This comes after a federal judge strikes down a mask mandate that was in place for public transportation. While it’s not required, the department still recommends masks, especially in areas that do not allow social distancing. “As always, safety is our number one priority for both riders and operators of DDOT,” C. Mikel Oglesby, executive director of Transit, says in a statement. “We encourage our riders and operators to make the best decisions regarding masking for their...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO