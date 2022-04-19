Brazil, Argentina to play in Australia ahead of World Cup

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the teams prepare for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.The pressure remains on for several teams to get to grips with issues which have plagued them in the opening rounds, with free practice at Imola now just one day away. Red Bull have seen reigning champion Max Verstappen fail to finish twice in the first three races of the season, though the potential they retain was evident when he won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in round two. Either side of that triumph, it was Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO