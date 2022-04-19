ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGENCY SUPPLIES TAX FREE THIS WEEKEND

Cover picture for the article(AUSTIN) — As we enter severe weather season, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which begins...

Reform Austin

Analysis: Abbott’s Border Initiative Is Expensive, Ineffective And Not As Tough As It Sounds

Caring more about politics than about people is apparently easy, once you get the hang of it. Gov. Greg Abbott wants to bus undocumented immigrants to Washington, D.C., to display his opposition to the Biden administration’s immigration policies, to win some attention in an election year and to turn conversation away from the thin results of the state’s expensive border security efforts.
KOLR10 News

CBCO joins effort to increase blood supply during emergencies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is joining with 30 other independent blood centers in the United States to be a part of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC). CBCO said the partnership will create more protection for the blood needs of the region and will give blood donors in […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Emergency Crews Monitoring Elevated Wildfire Risks This Weekend, Next Week

Emergency management crews are monitoring conditions closely this weekend and the coming days with an elevated risk for wildfires throughout North Texas. “The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area is going to be in areas of high and extreme fire danger into early next week. That’s a combination of fuel dryness, what our weather is going to be doing,” Kari Hines with the Texas A&M Forest Service said Friday. “A pretty broad area across most of North Texas is going to be [in] high fire danger.”
Salon

"Political theater": Abbott's border stunt could raise food prices after causing $240M in damages

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott — who is running for reelection in the 2022 midterms — made it much more difficult for goods and produce to enter the United States from Mexico when he ordered "enhanced safety inspections" of commercial vehicles at the Texas/Mexico border. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee running against Abbott, has slammed the Republican governor's political stunt as bad for business. And journalists Alicia Wallace and Vanessa Yurkevich, reporting for CNN in an article published on April 16, describe some of the difficulties that Abbott has inflicted on the supply chain.
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott considering sending Texas migrant buses to Delaware, home state of President Joe Biden. The Texas governor also threatened to restart intensified inspections of commercial trucks entering Texas from Mexico. Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April...
MSNBC

Texas’ Greg Abbott reverses course on damaging border scheme

Under his Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed thousands of Texas National Guard troops to the border. The Republican’s massive political stunt was ultimately a fiasco, with troops condemning the “deplorable conditions” and their “unclear mission.”. The bus phase of the “operation” wasn’t much...
