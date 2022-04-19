EMERGENCY SUPPLIES TAX FREE THIS WEEKEND

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott — who is running for reelection in the 2022 midterms — made it much more difficult for goods and produce to enter the United States from Mexico when he ordered "enhanced safety inspections" of commercial vehicles at the Texas/Mexico border. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee running against Abbott, has slammed the Republican governor's political stunt as bad for business. And journalists Alicia Wallace and Vanessa Yurkevich, reporting for CNN in an article published on April 16, describe some of the difficulties that Abbott has inflicted on the supply chain.

