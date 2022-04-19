ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Brazil, Argentina to play in Australia ahead of World Cup

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43LzST_0fE5eDWd00
1 of 2

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Argentina and Brazil will play a June 11 friendly in Australia and officials from both teams will be hoping there is a proper conclusion this time.

The last time the teams met — in a World Cup qualifying match last September in Sao Paulo — the game was halted after only a few minutes after Brazilian health authorities walked onto the field during play as part of an effort to deport four Argentine players accused of violating coronavirus quarantine regulations.

Both teams have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, and the suspended match has not been replayed.

On Wednesday the Victoria state government confirmed the ‘Superclasico’ will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, five years after 95,000 fans packed the venue to watch a friendly between the South American football teams.

“To have two of the most successful football teams in the world return to the MCG to continue their long-standing rivalry reinforces our position as one of the world’s great sporting cities and Australia’s event capital,” Victoria’s Sports Minister Martin Pakula said.

The Melbourne match could provide Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazil superstar Neymar with an opportunity for pre-World Cup action, although there is no guarantee those players will be on the rosters for the trip to Australia.

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 21.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Rosalía To Embark on 'MOTOMAMI' World Tour

“My album came out one month ago today and I am so excited to announce that I’m going to do this tour in so many cities in the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to see you.”. Some shows are currently available for pre-sale on...
MUSIC
Reuters

ATP roundup: Action underway in Barcelona, Belgrade

April 18 - Brandon Nakashima fought off two set points in a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win against Spanish qualifier Nicolas Alvarez Varona on Monday at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in Spain. Nakashima, playing on clay for the first time this season, took advantage of 12 double faults by his...
TENNIS
ESPN

Barcelona boss Xavi 'annoyed' after Barcelona drop points to Cadiz

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was annoyed with his team's lack of determination as their slim LaLiga title hopes were shattered on Monday with a 1-0 defeat to Cadiz at Camp Nou. Lucas Perez scored the only goal of the game after 48 minutes to silence the home crowd and leave...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcg
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Martin Pakula
The Associated Press

New Zealand’s Ardern in Tokyo to meet Kishida, promote trade

TOKYO (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Japan on Thursday as part of her first trip abroad in more than two years, as her government seeks to promote the country’s reopening for business and tourism following a pandemic-related border closure, while Japan wants to focus on mutual security concerns, including China’s new alliance with the Solomon Islands.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Ap#Brazilian#Argentine#South American
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton joins Chelsea bid as Carlos Sainz signs new Ferrari contract

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the teams prepare for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.The pressure remains on for several teams to get to grips with issues which have plagued them in the opening rounds, with free practice at Imola now just one day away. Red Bull have seen reigning champion Max Verstappen fail to finish twice in the first three races of the season, though the potential they retain was evident when he won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in round two. Either side of that triumph, it was Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins in 3 sets in opener at Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain — Playing on home soil for the first time in nearly a year, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Soonwoo Kwon 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in his opening match at the Barcelona Open. The 11th-ranked Spaniard, seeking his third title in 2022, improved to 19-3 this season. He was coming off an early exit in Monte Carlo after winning in Rio de Janeiro and Miami.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Football
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hypebeast.com

Fikayo Tomori Proves There’s More to English Football Than the Premier League

Fikayo Tomori’s move from Chelsea to AC Milan at the beginning of the season was the latest in a long list of young English footballers to seek opportunities abroad for the good of their career. In the aftermath of recent success stories from the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, the 24 year old opted to turn his loan move at the San Siro into a permanent deal with the Italian side paying £25 million GBP (approximately $32 million USD) for his services.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Inter Milan beat AC Milan to reach Coppa Italia final

Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan to reach the Coppa Italia final after Lautaro Martinez scored a first-half double on his return to the side. After the first leg of the semi-final ended goalless, Martinez scored after four minutes when he turned in Matteo Darmian's cross at the near post.
UEFA
BBC

Hillsborough: MP calls for Man City to back teaching about disaster

An MP is asking Manchester City to back his call for schoolchildren to be taught about the Hillsborough disaster after some fans disturbed a minute's silence held for the victims. Ian Byrne, Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, wrote to the club after some fans chanted over a tribute at...
EDUCATION
ESPN

Real Madrid's grit key to LaLiga title push, Liverpool-Man City lessons, Man United's tough day, more

It was a weekend of yet more drama and excitement across European soccer's top leagues as Real Madrid moved (dramatically) closer to clinching LaLiga, Paris Saint-Germain closed on yet another Ligue 1 crown, Liverpool bested Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals and Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Manchester United in a game that showed all of their worst qualities (and included a fan protest).
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

860K+
Followers
419K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy