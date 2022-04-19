ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Seven rescued from flooded EHT motel rooms

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 1 day ago
Seven people were rescued from flooded motel rooms in Egg Harbor Township’s West Atlantic City section Monday.

Police first responded to the Travel Inn at 7070 Black Horse Pike at 11:36 p.m. for tidal flooding inside a room, Lt. Cherie Burgan said.

About an hour later, an additional complaint was received from a person staying at the Economy Inn at 8014 Black Horse Pike.

Water was flowing into the rooms at both hotels when patrol officers arrived, Burgan said.

Route 40 had already been shut down by state Department of Transportation and Patrol due to flooding in the roadway.

All Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire companies sent personnel to West Atlantic City, including Cardiff, Farmington, Bargaintown, Scullville and West Atlantic City.

Egg Harbor Township EMS also responded and a portable warming shelter was established by AtlantiCare.

Egg Harbor Township Officers and Firefighters worked together and checked the Economy Inn, Bay Drive Motel and the Travel Inn.

Seven people requested to be relocated and were removed from flooded motel rooms.

Temporary shelter was provided to the individuals until other arrangements were made. No parties were injured in the incident.

Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
