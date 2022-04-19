Seven rescued from flooded EHT motel rooms

Seven people were rescued from flooded motel rooms in Egg Harbor Township’s West Atlantic City section Monday.

Police first responded to the Travel Inn at 7070 Black Horse Pike at 11:36 p.m. for tidal flooding inside a room, Lt. Cherie Burgan said.

About an hour later, an additional complaint was received from a person staying at the Economy Inn at 8014 Black Horse Pike.

Water was flowing into the rooms at both hotels when patrol officers arrived, Burgan said.

Route 40 had already been shut down by state Department of Transportation and Patrol due to flooding in the roadway.

All Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire companies sent personnel to West Atlantic City, including Cardiff, Farmington, Bargaintown, Scullville and West Atlantic City.

Egg Harbor Township EMS also responded and a portable warming shelter was established by AtlantiCare.

Egg Harbor Township Officers and Firefighters worked together and checked the Economy Inn, Bay Drive Motel and the Travel Inn.

Seven people requested to be relocated and were removed from flooded motel rooms.

Temporary shelter was provided to the individuals until other arrangements were made. No parties were injured in the incident.