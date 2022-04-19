Two minors killed in crash during chase with Knox County deputy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two juveniles died in a crash after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy instigated a chase with a vehicle that was reported stolen.
Around 11:30 p.m. on April 13, a Knox County deputy spotted a pickup truck driving recklessly in the Clinton Highway and Pleasant Ridge Road area. A KCSO release states the license plate of the vehicle matched that of a stolen vehicle report by the Knoxville Police Department.
The deputy began pursuing the vehicle around 11:39 p.m., KCSO said. At approximately 11:46 p.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle after going over railroad tracks in the 7500 block of Ballcamp Pike and struck a tree.
The driver and the passenger, both minors under the age of 18, were pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the pursuit and crash remains ongoing.
