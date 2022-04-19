ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Two minors killed in crash during chase with Knox County deputy

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two juveniles died in a crash after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy instigated a chase with a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Around 11:30 p.m. on April 13, a Knox County deputy spotted a pickup truck driving recklessly in the Clinton Highway and Pleasant Ridge Road area. A KCSO release states the license plate of the vehicle matched that of a stolen vehicle report by the Knoxville Police Department.

Hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail identified by GBI

The deputy began pursuing the vehicle around 11:39 p.m., KCSO said. At approximately 11:46 p.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle after going over railroad tracks in the 7500 block of Ballcamp Pike and struck a tree.

The driver and the passenger, both minors under the age of 18, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the pursuit and crash remains ongoing.

Comments / 12

mitch
1d ago

Why does the article read that the deputy instigated the whole thing!!! The plates read stolen!!! He didn’t know who was behind the wheel!

Reply(3)
15
Amy Jo Buchanan
1d ago

this is awful!praying for the families involved.may God have mercy upon them and help them through this.

Reply
9
