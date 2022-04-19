Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is now hiring!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re thinking about a career in law enforcement, now may be a good time to apply! The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking to add to their staff as it continues to search for Confinement Officers and Deputy Sheriffs.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says there has been a decrease across the country in people signing up to become law enforcement officers. According to the Sheriff, the job offers a reasonable salary, insurance and retirement benefits.

“Evansville is a busy community. It’s also the hub for about a 50 mile radius so it’s a very active community and we have to have a good law enforcement to keep our citizens safe,” says Sheriff Wedding. “It’s not a bad occupation. It’s not easy but once you’re here and we train you most people do a pretty good job and handle the job well.”

Sheriff Wedding says once a person passes the requirements for the position, there is a good chance they could be hired quickly.

VCSO lists the steps to applying, rate of pay below and contact information below:

STEPS TO APPLYING

Submit an application

a. All employment applications are here . Register to Testing

a. Emily / Executive Secretary will call you

i. Testing Frequency:

– Confinement Officers – Daily by appointment

– Deputy Sheriff – Quarterly

RATE OF PAY

Confinement Officer

– $21.22 hourly

– $44,151 annually

Deputy Sheriff

– $23.92 hourly

– $49,754 annually

C ONTACT

