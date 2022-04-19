ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is now hiring!

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEnP7_0fE5cydq00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re thinking about a career in law enforcement, now may be a good time to apply! The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking to add to their staff as it continues to search for Confinement Officers and Deputy Sheriffs.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says there has been a decrease across the country in people signing up to become law enforcement officers. According to the Sheriff, the job offers a reasonable salary, insurance and retirement benefits.

‘Sister-Corps’ helps Dawson Springs rebuild

“Evansville is a busy community. It’s also the hub for about a 50 mile radius so it’s a very active community and we have to have a good law enforcement to keep our citizens safe,” says Sheriff Wedding. “It’s not a bad occupation. It’s not easy but once you’re here and we train you most people do a pretty good job and handle the job well.”

Sheriff Wedding says once a person passes the requirements for the position, there is a good chance they could be hired quickly.

VCSO lists the steps to applying, rate of pay below and contact information below:

STEPS TO APPLYING

  1. Submit an application
    a. All employment applications are here .
  2. Register to Testing
    a. Emily / Executive Secretary will call you
    i. Testing Frequency:
    – Confinement Officers – Daily by appointment
    – Deputy Sheriff – Quarterly

RATE OF PAY

  • Confinement Officer
    – $21.22 hourly
    – $44,151 annually
  • Deputy Sheriff
    – $23.92 hourly
    – $49,754 annually

C ONTACT

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Info crucial in Spencer County

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Several days have passed and the search continues for a man, maybe woman, caught on camera in an illegal act. The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to ID the person involved in the theft of a local business near Chrisney. The subject of the photos was […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Confinement Officers#Sister Corps#Sheriff Wedding#Vcso
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Drug bust results in the arrest of 14 people

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that on April 13, some significant arrests were made due to an ongoing and long-term drug investigation, and many agencies had to get involved. OPD says that OPD detectives were assisted by many other agencies, which included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WLFI.com

LPD investigating body found in car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a body found in the Subaru of Indiana automotive parking lot. The body of 29-year-old Ryan Anguiano was found Monday afternoon in a car in the employee lot. That's according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. She says Anguiano was an...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Update: Second standoff ends with 2 suspects in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News crews report that a standoff has ended with two suspects in custody. The two suspects were identified as Richard Thomas Jr. and Christina Zeller. Police say the standoff began when Vanderburgh County deputies responded to a domestic call at the Quality Inn and Suites on Elpers Road. Deputies and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daily Mail

Louisville cop shot during fatal Breonna Taylor raid says review hearing was 'just for show' and that officer now suing to get his job back was 'hung out to dry...for saving my life'

The former Louisville detective who was fired following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020 has found support from one of his former colleagues who was there that night. Retired Sgt. John Mattingly told the Daily Mail that he is in full support of Myles Cosgrove's efforts...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WEHT/WTVW

Another Sullivan County teen has gone missing

CARLISLE, Ind (WEHT) – On the same day another Sullivan county teenager has gone missing, another one has also disappeared. Both have Statewide Silver Alerts. According to Indiana State Police (ISP), Faith Williams, 15, of Carlisle, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. ISP describes her as a white female, 5 […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Child’s body found in Washington County woods

WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police are looking for help to identify the remains of a boy found in eastern Washington County. Police say around 7:30 Saturday evening, an area resident found the body of a black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area. The resident told police they came […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy