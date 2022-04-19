ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Report: WWE Interested In Bringing FTR Back

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE reportedly has interest in bringing back FTR, who are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions & ROH World Tag Team Champions. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will reportedly see their AEW contract expire this summer, but Fightful Select reports that AEW is able to retain the option year on...

www.pwmania.com

Person
Dash Wilder
