Report: WWE Interested In Bringing FTR Back

It’s Wednesday night and you know what that means! We are live from Brittsburgh I mean Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A match I never thought I’d see! Punk vs Dustin! First time ever! Impressive that Dustin can still perform this week for being in his early 50’s. This is going to be a classic style wrestling match. Starting with some mat work from both men. Crowd is really back and forth. Punk attempted a falcon arrow but it was a little sloppy so he turned it into a roll-up pin. Dustin goes for a cross body but goes falls to the outside. He looks to have injured his knee. Back in the ring, Punk is really working that knee. Punk takes a hard bump on the apron. We get a THIS IS AWESOME chant! Dustin with some offense. He gave Punk 10 punches in the corner, jumped down and tweaked his knee again. Turns out it was a set up for his Canadian Destroyer/Code Red. Punk attempts the GTS but Rhodes counters. Punk puts the figure four leg lock in the middle of the ring. This match looks to be an tribute of an old Dusty vs Flair match. Punk likes to do incorporate old classic matches into his matches. Mainly Bret Hart matches. Dustin hits the Cross Rhodes and follows it up with a piledriver and Punk kicked out at 2! Dustin with some punches like his father. He goes for the bionic elbow but Punk counters and attempts the GTS again but his leg gave out and instead went for a pin.

