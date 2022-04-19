ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

United Hospital Center’s pediatric expansion put on pause

By Madeline Edwards
WDTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Hospital Center started to make plans to expand its pediatric services in Bridgeport. The hospital had two separate locations that housed its pediatrics. This multimillion-dollar project would combine their pediatric facilities into one location at White Oaks. However, Geoff Marshall, the Vice President of...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Former hospital director accuses WVU Medicine affiliate of compromising patient safety

A former director at West Virginia University Medicine affiliate Princeton Community Hospital is accusing the healthcare institution of violating patient safety and age discrimination laws. Mark Mustard, a former director of cardiopulmonary and therapy services at the hospital, filed a lawsuit April 11 in West Virginia's Mercer County. In the...
HEALTH
WVNS

Princeton Community Hospital updates guidelines

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Updated Visitation Guidelines have been announced for Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) earlier today. The updated guidelines were announced in a Facebook post According to PCH, Masks are required at all times regardless of vaccination status. They acknowledge that family and friends provide crucial support and comfort to patients and welcome visitors […]
PRINCETON, WV
beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospital plans $641M expansion project

UR Medicine's Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., is planning a $557 million expansion project with a nine-story tower and 100 private inpatient rooms, the Democrat & Chronicle reported March 22. The project will also nearly triple the size of the emergency department and add a new parking garage. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, WV
Health
City
Bridgeport, WV
13 WHAM

Strong Memorial Hospital embarks on largest expansion in decades

Rochester, NY - Strong Memorial Hospital is addressing bed shortages and emergency room overcrowding through its largest expansion project in decades. The multimillion project will add nearly 650,000-square-feet of space to the hospital a need made worse by the pandemic. “I think the pandemic really highlighted why this was necessary....
ROCHESTER, NY
WHSV

Five overdoses in 1 week cause concern in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Five overdoses were reported in Fayette County this week, 3 proving fatal. Local leaders and advocates see the problem as seemingly impossible to solve. “We are probably never going to put a stop to it,” said Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti. “But we can...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Urine and heroin found in vapes at West Virginia schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have kids in school, they will encounter this danger. It’s in every district in the Ohio Valley and the temptation is creeping into younger grades.  7News is talking about vaping. At first thought you may think “oh it’s supposed to be safer than cigarettes”. Well, think again.  Prevention officials say […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Pediatrics#United Hospital Center#Support Services#Uhc
WDTV

Ramp on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be a ramp closure on I-79 northbound in Marion County starting on Tuesday. Exit 135, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, according to the WVDOH. The ramp will be closed at all times until Tuesday, April...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Community Impact Houston

Memorial Hermann Katy anticipates city's growth with $167M expansion of hospital and services

On March 22, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital announced a $167 million expansion project that will add 115,000 square feet of new and renovated service areas, as well as 100 beds, a third professional office building and additional parking to support the Greater Katy area’s population growth. The first phase of this expansion is already underway with 80 medical/surgical beds and six antepartum beds being added to the fifth and sixth floors of the hospital’s East Tower, bringing the total number of beds close to 300. Later developments include a doubling in size of the hospital's emergency unit, an extensive overhaul of the women's services department, and extensions of both the Ironman Sports Institute and Memorial Hermann Breast Care Center. In a press release, Jerry Ashworth, senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Katy and Cypress hospitals, said this expansion is “strategically focused on growing specialty and surgical care so that residents can depend on us to support their healthcare needs, from routine outpatient visits to complex inpatient procedures, in their own community.” 713-222-2273. www.memorialhermann.org.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Regional Hospital unveils expansion of ICU and new cardiac stepdown unit

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Regional Hospital this has unveiled its expanded intensive care unit and a new cardiac surgical stepdown unit. The ICU expansion includes six additional beds, bringing the unit’s total to 23. The Portsmouth Regional Hospital ICU care teams specialize in open heart surgery, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, comprehensive stroke, inclusive of clot retrieval and aneurysm coiling, neurosurgery, and trauma, according to the hospital.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
US News and World Report

Webinar: How Children’s Hospitals Can Plan for the Future of Pediatric Care and COVID-19

For the past two years, children’s hospitals have mounted an extraordinary front-line response to the COVID-19 pandemic, managing the physical and psychological toll of the public health emergency from their unique vantage point. As COVID-19 enters a new phase, this webinar will explore what children’s hospitals have learned since the onset of the pandemic and how that is informing their strategic thinking for the future. What can be predicted regarding new surges, variants and mitigation strategies? What is known about the lasting effects of COVID on young people, especially those who have grappled with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and long COVID? What does the future hold regarding vaccination and booster shots for young people? What cascading effects has COVID-19 had on children with other health conditions and on their education, nutrition and other social determinants of health? Hear from a panel of experts with insights on these questions and more.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Gesinger debuts $80M cancer center expansion

Geisinger held a ribbon cutting March 23 on an $80 million expansion to the cancer center at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Prior to the expansion, the Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center was 30,000 square feet. The 92,150-square-foot expansion brings the center to nearly 130,000 square feet. The four-story facility includes an 18-bed inpatient unit and a new 51-bay infusion center for chemotherapy and other intravenous treatments.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTRF- 7News

The North Wheeling Dream Center is undergoing major renovations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) After a devastating water break that flooded the North Wheeling Dream Center more than a year ago, the building has undergone some major changes.  Pastor Darrell Cummings says they’ve come a long way, but still have a long way to go. They’ve replaced two of the six roof levels, installed a new sprinkler system and still have some plumbing to do.  […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

WVU Medicine announces partnership with Thomas Health

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Thomas Health Board of Directors announced they have entered into a new management and clinical affiliation agreement with the WVU Health System. “This agreement is good for our hospitals, our employees, our patients, and the communities we serve: it will enable us to add...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy