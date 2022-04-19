Boulder County Coroner’s Office IDs man killed in three-vehicle crash

By Anna Maria Basquez
(CBS4) – Interstate 25 reopened hours after southbound lanes were closed following a crash at Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. The crash happened just before noon Thursday and the interstate reopened just before 4 p.m.
One person suffered serious injuries in the crash. A total of three people were rushed to the hospital.
“It was a semi … but for some reason went through the median, hit multiple cars … it’s going to be an extended closure,” said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman for Colorado State Patrol.
The semi driver was headed northbound before crashing through the median. A Maserati was involved in the crash. Crews may have to reconstruct the Jersey Barrier at the crash scene.
A spokeswoman for Poudre Fire Authority said each person who was hurt was in a different car.
