LA Receives $5 Million From Congress To Improve Pacoima Wash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater LA will receive $20 million as part of a giant donation to the organization from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. MacKenzie Scott. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Scott, an author and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, donated $436 million to Habitat For Humanity International and its 84 U.S. affiliates. The Los Angeles arm of the group will receive $20 million, which they say will be put toward expanding key programs like building new homes, repairing existing homes, and offering loans in underserved communities. The donation will be the largest in Habitat For Humanity of Greater LA’s 32-year history. “The significance of receiving this gift during a local and national affordable housing crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic and historic racial inequities, cannot be overstated,” Erin Rank, Habitat LA president and CEO, said in a statement. Habitat LA has built, rehabilitated, or repaired more than 1,000 homes across greater Los Angeles since 1990. Scott — who has already given millions to Los Angeles-area community organizations, museums, and universities — earlier this month gave $20 million to South LA’s Charles Drew University.

