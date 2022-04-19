ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Receives $5 Million From Congress To Improve Pacoima Wash

 1 day ago

The city of Los Angeles has received $5 million in federal funding to build a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge at the Pacoima Wash in an effort to provide safer access to the future El Dorado Park. “For years, our community has rallied around the hope and dream of...

