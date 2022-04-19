ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Richmond County sheriff says gang activity connected to spate of homicides; promises action

By Jozsef Papp, Augusta Chronicle
 1 day ago

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said his agency would be taking "decisive action" after a spate of homicides since Thursday. There have been five homicides in the past five days.

Roundtree said the agency is "acutely aware" of the uptick and will be acting quickly in an attempt to solve these homicides and prevent others in the future. In the statement, Roundtree said that at least two of the shooting victims were killed as a result of gang violence.

"We have plans for selected enforcement action to target those criminals who are participating in gangs and the associated gun violence and drug trafficking," Roundtree said in the statement.

The spate of homicides began on Thursday night when Brandon Peeples was shot and killed on the 2300 block of Prague Court. It continued early Sunday morning when JaJuan Russell was shot and killed on the 3700 block of Oslo Road.

On Monday morning, Johnnie Coleman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road, while Jenefer Herron was shot and killed at the Circle K on Walton Way on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning Brittany K. Dougherty was found dead in the yard of a vacant residence in the 1500 block of Conklin Avenue. The death was declared a homicide by the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Deadly shootings:

Only one arrest has been made in any of the five homicides, with Yelena Buckner being charged with murder in Herron's death. Roundtree did not specify which of the five homicides are believed to be gang related.

Tuesday's homicide brought the total number of homicides to 12 so far in 2022, including five in April. The number of homicides is on a similar pace to last year, where there were 10 homicides by April 19, according to data maintained by The Augusta Chronicle

Roundtree said action by the agency includes: proactive teams conducting operations in areas recently impacted by gang violence and other known high crime areas; conducting road checks in targeted areas. He did not give a time frame on when these operations are expected to start or how long they are expected to continue.

"This activity will continue until these gang members and their associates realize that the Sheriff's Office will not rest until they stop or are put in jail," Roundtree said.

Roundtree is asking the public's help in arresting those responsible in the homicides. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821-1020.

Recent gang activity in Augusta

Murder indictment

Five members of the Loyalty Over Everything gang were indicted last week by a Richmond County grand jury in the Jan. 8 death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony at Dogwood Terrace.

Kendariss Brown, Antoine Redfield, Henri Beach, Destiny Rich and Antionous Thomas were named in the 25-count indictment with all five being charged with murder on April 13. According to the indictment, all five were involved in the shooting death of Anthony with "the intent to maintain and increase their status and position" in the LOE gang.

Jail contraband

Five Richmond County jailers were arrested, charged and fired in December as a result of a jail contraband investigation . The investigation uncovered that former deputies Jaquan Tyreez German, Davion Deboskie, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella Onyaa Anthony and Jackie Jamal Campbell were smuggling contraband into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

According to indictments filed in March, German and Deboskie were paid by members of the LOE gang inside the jail to smuggle in tobacco and drugs.

Ghostface gang investigation

Last July, local and state officials announced Operation Kibosh, led by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office against the Ghostface Gangsters Criminal street gang as the state's single largest gang investigation . The three-year investigation resulted in indictments against 77 gang members.

Most of the gang members indicted are still awaiting trial or court dates but Rondle Culpepper, who allegedly holds the top spot in the Ghostface gang, was granted a $150,000 bond last month, however he is still at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

