From bench player to starting lineup: Senior ignites Taunton's latest episode with Durfee

TAUNTON — Evan Cali hardly saw the field as a junior, due to a senior-laden baseball lineup for Taunton High.

Now in his final year, Cali makes the transition from bench to the starting lineup, and it's paying dividends for the Tigers.

"Last year, I did not get to play much," he said. "But going from the bench to batting leadoff hitter, it is a lot more fun than I thought it would be. It is more engaging, and my teammates make it more fun to play with."

Cali ignited a big offensive explosion in the first two innings as unbeaten Taunton cruised to its sixth straight win with a mercy-rule 19-7 victory over the visiting Durfee Hilltoppers at a blustery Arthur "Buck" Mahoney Field on the campus of Taunton High School.

Cali had a big day at the plate with three hits in four at-bats. He also scored a team-leading three runs, stole a base, and drove in a run. Cali collected the win on the hill, pitching the first two innings. He allowed just one hit on 24 pitches.

"Evan I think has put a lot of pressure on himself lately," Tigers head coach Blair Bourque said. "He's been hitting the ball hard. So it was nice to see some of those balls drop in today. When he's on base, he makes things happen."

VOTE: Who is the Herald News High School Player of the Week for April 11-16

In fact, Cali's first at-bat in the first inning began the Hilltoppers' downfall on the day and things just snowballed from there.

"[My] catcher dropped the first pitch of the game that was a strike ... it was called a ball but still should have been called for a strike," Durfee head coach Michael Martin said. "That set the tone for the rest of the game. We did not come with focus to do the job, and then it trickled all the way down.

"We were overwhelmed right away. But the bigger message was, we did not come to the field today prepared to play a baseball game from the jump."

Taunton (6-0) plated three runs in the first, seven in the second inning, six more in the third and three in the fourth. Overall, the Tigers finished with 18 hits on the day off five Hilltopper pitchers.

"No matter what the score is, you have a job to do," Martin said. "Some guys chose not to do that partially because of the score. They weren't intense as they needed to be and they ended up sort of embarrassing themselves a little bit more, as I told them. That's what happens."

Durfee (3-2) did manage to make it a five-run game in the third inning after Taunton took a 10-0 lead. Two of the Hilltopper's runs came on quality at-bats that drew two bases-loaded walks. But the Tigers piled on more runs to ice the contest.

Cali and the Tigers hope they continue their winning streak.

"We have a good team going now," he said.

Five takeaways

The Tigers put pressure on the Durfee catchers all morning long. Taunton swiped nine bases on the day. Colby DeCouta, who had three hits, scored a pair of runs and drove in two, and Bryce Dawson each stole two bases.

Taunton scored in a variety of ways, either on wild pitches, passed balls or errors. Fourteen runs were earned and five unearned. They also had a lot of two-out and two-strike hits in the game.

The Tigers batted around in three of the four innings. It accounted for 16 runs. Durfee batted around in the third inning, scoring five runs.

Offensively, the Hilltoppers managed just six hits on the day. Ryan Lopes had two hits in one inning. Jeyden Espinal, Josh Martel, Sebastien Reis and Ben Sherry also had hits for Durfee on the day. This is the first of two meetings with Taunton and Durfee this season.

Besides Cali's heroics, he had a little bit of help from family members, too. Brothers Andrew and Brayden Cali each saw action, combining for four hits — two hits each and three RBI. Cousin Shawn and Jack Cali contributed too. Shawn had a hit, scored a run, and had an RBI. Jack pitched the final inning in the fifth, allowing just a hit and a walk.

"Both [family] members being a sophomore and the other one starting is amazing to see," Evan Cali said. "My other brother Brayden got into today too."

Outlook for Bourque's team

The Tigers are ranked in the top 10 for Division I schools in the state. But don't tell Bourque that.

"It is not how you start but how you finish. We're not worried about that. We've been in that spot before. We have to make sure we continue to get better every day and do the little things that will help us in the long run."

Extra notes for Martin

Before Tuesday's game with Taunton, Martin said he will see how his team shapes up against a real good opponent.

"The moves I was making, I was seeing that's where it needs to come from. Who is going to step and who is not. I have some information now to go over and work with it. You don't know that until you see it. The message is they have to come to the field and get ready to play every day. They are not good enough not to, especially this group. They have to come prepared with intensity and ready to play."

Stats

Joseph Kazlauskas, Sean Murphy, Jack Gobin, and Allen Lewis each had hits and RBI off the bench for Taunton. Ryan MacDougall also contributed an RBI in limited playing time.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: From bench player to starting lineup: Senior ignites Taunton's latest episode with Durfee