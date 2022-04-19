ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PTIA suspends mask requirements

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 1 day ago

GUILFORD COUNTY — Piedmont Triad International Airport has dropped mask requirements for passengers and other visitors after a federal judge on Monday invalidated a national mask mandate for public transportation.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration no longer requires airport employees or travelers to wear a face covering inside the PTIA terminal or on airport-operated ground transportation, said Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director. Face coverings are now optional.

The withdrawal of the federal mask mandate doesn’t preclude a transportation service operator, such as an airline, from imposing its own face mask requirements. Passengers should check individual airline policy when booking tickets or checking in for a flight.

