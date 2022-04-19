ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is who Todd McShay and Mel Kiper have the Jaguars taking in their latest alternating mock draft

By Zachary Huber
 3 days ago
With a little over a week away from the 2022 NFL draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. released their latest collaborative three-round mock draft on Tuesday where they alternated picks. They have the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick but then selecting offensive players with the rest of their picks in this mock draft.

They surprisingly also have the Jaguars double-dipping for wide receivers in the third round. Here is who they mocked to Jacksonville:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

McShay’s pick: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Top selection, best player on the board. It’s that simple. Josh Allen and Hutchinson — who had 14 sacks last season — would form a fantastic edge-rush duo in Jacksonville.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars

McShay’s pick: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Linderbaum is a first-round talent who is still here to start Day 2. And wouldn’t you know it, the Jags have a hole at center after Brandon Linder retired this offseason.

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

McShay’s pick: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Get the ball in this guy’s hands. He’ll break your ankles with his explosive shiftiness and then run away from you with his speed. Jacksonville could use another playmaker for Trevor Lawrence.

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (via CAR)

Kiper’s pick: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

I’m going to double up on short slot receivers for the Jags, because I’m not sure Laviska Shenault Jr.’s future is in Jacksonville. Todd gave the Jaguars Robinson a few picks ago, and Austin is a dynamo with the ball in his hands. At 5-foot-8, he ran a 4.32 40 at the combine. Austin and Robinson can be versatile targets for a quarterback who needs them.

Hutchinson and Linderbaum would be home-run picks for the Jaguars. Jacksonville needs the surer player with the first overall pick. Hutchinson fits that bill compared to Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker who has a higher ceiling but a lower floor. Linderbaum would also be an excellent replacement for Linder.

Taking two receivers in the third round is a bit puzzling, though. Especially when considering the money the Jags spent at the position in free agency with the additions of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. That said, maybe taking one receiver early is on the table, but probably not two.

Of the two receivers taken, Austin is more of a straight-line burner, while Robinson is more of a shiftier and elusive player. If the Jags were to land one of the two it would certainly add some exciting playmaking ability to their offense, which is something that was missing in 2021.

