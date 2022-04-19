Interested in a career in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public School's Alexander Mitchell School was chosen by the FBI Milwaukee Division as the 6th annual Adopt-a-School. On Wednesday, March 23, the bureau hosted a class to teach them all about programs and jobs within the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. One 4th grade...
A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Day in and day out, local law enforcers put themselves in harm’s way to protect their community, which often means their mental and emotional state is on the line too. Jonathan Medine, a special victims’ unit detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department, has...
Brookhaven’s top police officer and the City’s Board of Aldermen did not see eye-to-eye Tuesday on recommended promotions within the police department. Three aldermen were physically present at the meeting, while four joined the meeting via phone from an annual municipal leaders conference on the Gulf Coast. After...
Comments / 0