NFL Teams falling in love with Alontae Taylor’s speed

By Tim Owens
 1 day ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor ran a blazing 4.36 forty yard dash time at the NFL Scouting combine.

The strong showing in Indianapolis has Taylor climbing teams’ draft boards according to Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell. In his latest mock draft Campbell has Taylor being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 3rd round (No. 100 overall).

Catholic grad and VFL Mays expects to be a day 3 pick at NFL Draft

“He was a dependable cover corner for Tennessee,” said Campbell. “Some limitations in athleticism cause some team staff to question whether Taylor should move to safety in the NFL.”

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein compares Taylor to Houston Texans cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

“He’s confident and feisty but allows separation from off-man coverage due to his high-cut frame and leggy transitions” said Zierlein. “Taylor is a dependable backup with eventual starting potential whose special teams talent could push him ahead of similar cornerbacks.”

The Latest: Tennessee Football Coverage

Taylor finished the 2021 season with 60 tackles, six pass break ups, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown in a win over Kentucky on November, 6th in Lexington.

Catholic grad and VFL Mays expects to be a day 3 pick at NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It wasn’t too long ago Knoxville native Cade Mays was considered to be an early-round pick in the NFL Draft, now it seems every draft analyst expects the offensive lineman to be picked anywhere between the 5th and 7th rounds. In 2021 Mays played right tackle for Tennessee, but according to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Vols shatter season attendance record at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the fourth straight week, the Tennessee baseball team sits at the top of the national rankings. Baseball fever is at an all time high on Rocky Top. With 11 home games remaining on the schedule, Tennessee fans have shattered the all time season attendance record at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
