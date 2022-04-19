NFL Teams falling in love with Alontae Taylor’s speed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor ran a blazing 4.36 forty yard dash time at the NFL Scouting combine.

The strong showing in Indianapolis has Taylor climbing teams’ draft boards according to Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell. In his latest mock draft Campbell has Taylor being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 3rd round (No. 100 overall).

“He was a dependable cover corner for Tennessee,” said Campbell. “Some limitations in athleticism cause some team staff to question whether Taylor should move to safety in the NFL.”

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein compares Taylor to Houston Texans cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

“He’s confident and feisty but allows separation from off-man coverage due to his high-cut frame and leggy transitions” said Zierlein. “Taylor is a dependable backup with eventual starting potential whose special teams talent could push him ahead of similar cornerbacks.”

Taylor finished the 2021 season with 60 tackles, six pass break ups, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown in a win over Kentucky on November, 6th in Lexington.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.