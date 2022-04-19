ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'His heart never stopped:' NCSU student saves life; recipient spreads kindness in his memory

By Amanda Lamb, WRAL reporter
 3 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Sometimes a terrible tragedy can lead to acts of kindness beyond anything we could imagine.

When North Carolina State University student Ben DeRose was killed last fall, his organs were donated to five people. In his death, he saved lives.

Now, one of the people he saved is working to honor his name through acts of kindness to help even more people – and make sure DeRose's act of selflessness is never forgotten.

DeRose would have turned 22 this month. Instead of celebrating with him on his favorite mountaintop in New Mexico, his family went there to remember him.

The N.C. State senior was hit and killed by a driver in October when he was walking home one night near campus.

"Knowing that Ben is still alive, knowing his heart never stopped beating, that does provide some comfort," says his father, Rick DeRose.

Jeff Hughes, 63, from Georgia suffered from a pulmonary disease and was within hours of dying when he received DeRose’s lungs. He said the life-saving transplant was an indescribable feeling.

"I feel sorry, knowing that somebody had to lose their life, but yet again, I rejoice, because of them get to live and see my grandkids and great grandkids," says Hughes.

He and his family describe the feeling as bittersweet – celebrating his life while also grieving the loss of a young man they've never met.

To honor DeRose, Hughes' sister-in-law, Jayne Madigan, started Ben’s Brown Bag Ministry to help feed the hungry.

"So, he not only saved five lives, he's going to affect thousands around the world with our ministry, hopefully," says Madigan.

"It gives his life a purpose after death in a way," says DeRose's brother, Adam.

As Hughes recovers and grows stronger, he's helped more and more with Ben's Brown Bag Ministry. The DeRose family used Ben's birthday as a time to donate meals. The two families are forever bonded.

"They were very respectful to us and, and we appreciate their prayers and we're praying for them too," says Lanette DeRose, Ben's mother.

"His body parts are still living. Yes. I think that'd be the coolest part for him in that he's given other people another chance at life," says his brother.

Hughes says it would be hard to explain to DeRose exactly how grateful he is.

"He had to be a good guy. A great guy. These saved my life," he says.

Shaun Oster was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed in the accident that killed DeRose.

He stayed at the scene and called 911.

Oster is due back in court next month.

IN THIS ARTICLE
