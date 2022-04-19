ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ambulance service will pay you to become an EMT

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17w2NB_0fE5Z13700

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ever since COVID-19 hit, Acadian Ambulance Service says there’s been a nationwide EMT shortage, including in Tennessee.

One major concern is what this could mean to emergency response times.

“When we can’t put enough units on the road, we can’t get to calls in a timely manner, it ultimately will put a delay on something that could potentially be life-changing for a patient,” said Taylor Reine, Operations Manager at Acadian Ambulance Service in Tennessee.

VIDEO | EMS staff shortages in Tennessee

Sometimes crews are able to use ambulances from surrounding areas, however, that can be especially problematic in certain locations.

“In a rural area, going from one county to another could mean a 45 minute to an hour response, whereas opposed to having somebody in that county close to where the call is, it could be 15-20 minutes,” Reine said.

Acadian is now working to become part of the solution by offering some major incentives for anyone willing to go through their EMT training.

“Tuition is going to be paid for upfront, we’re going to pay them to actually come to class, so their only real job at the time is to make sure they pass class. So they don’t have to think about anything else, they come to work, they attend class, and then we pay for everything from there,” said Tim DeMaya, Operations Coordinator at Acadian Ambulance Service of Tennessee.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Classes run as little as seven to 12 weeks and pay for paramedics just starting out can be around $40,000 a year. Aside from the income, those in the industry say it’s one of the most meaningful careers out there.

“Most people who get introduced to EMS, they fall in love with it,” Reine said. “They enjoy what they do, they like being public servants, they like helping people.”

DeMaya has been in the profession for more than 34 years. He encourages anyone who likes helping people to look into becoming an EMT.

“It’s been extremely fulfilling,” DeMaya said. “I’ve been in the industry for a very long time. Just seeing people get better or helping people along the way to where they’re going to be able to survive, just makes your life fulfilling.”

The next round of trainings begin in May. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

Community members celebrate new ambulance service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Saturday was the culmination of a years-long dream to bring life-saving ambulance service to the remote corner of El Paso and Hudspeth Counties. During a Saturday celebration, residents of Desert Haven – a community in Hudspeth County, some 30 miles northeast of El Paso, and other Far-East El Paso County residents celebrated the new ambulance service for the area.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Emt#Acadian Ambulance Service#Ems
WTHI

Ambulance providers answer questions on Knox County service proposals

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three services have proposals in the running for being Knox county's provider. Those are Good Samaritan Hospital, AMR, and Knox County EMS. Early in March, county and city leaders met to discuss the three options. Now two weeks later, the entities met again to go over questions.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WDEF

EMT accused of replacing drugs on his ambulance with saline solution

GALLATIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Middle Tennessee paramedic faces accusations of replacing medications in his ambulance with salt water. Travis Stenberg worked for the Sumner County Emergency Medical Services in Gallatin. Prosecutors say he got into locked narcotics boxes and replaced drugs he took with saline solution. The drugs...
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy