ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archdale, NC

State blocks Archdale nursing home

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 1 day ago

ARCHDALE — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has ordered a Triad nursing home to stop accepting new patients.

The conditions at Westwood Health and Rehabilitation are detrimental to the health and safety of the residents, according to a 2 1/2-page letter from the state.

Specifics about the nature of health and safety violations have not yet been released, but an Archdale Police Department officer went to the nursing home on Feb. 25 to follow up on a report taken by Adult Protective Services. Police said Tuesday there were no active investigations involving the nursing home.

Staff from the DHHS Division of Health Service Regulation were recently at the 625 Ashland St. nursing home to conduct both a recertification survey and a complaint investigation and completed them April 12.

The state suspended all admissions to the nursing home on April 14.

Westwood Health and Rehabilitation, which treats patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s and provides short-term rehab services, has 20 days to appeal. Efforts to get comments from Westwood administrators were unsuccessful on Tuesday.

Once the facility submits its plan of correction and it is accepted, the statement of deficiencies and the correction plan will be available to the public through the website https://info.ncdhhs.gov/dhsr/facilities/search.asp.

In Westwood’s previous inspection in February 2020, according to Medicare.gov, the facility received 10 health citations. That compares with a North Carolina state average of 6.4 and a national average of 8.1.

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Essential reforms on the way for nursing homes￼

The pandemic has been devastating to residents of nursing homes and their loved ones. Residents and staff have died from Covid-19 and countless residents have suffered from isolation and neglect. Recently announced initiatives to reform nursing homes are the most significant increase in protections for residents in decades. The plan...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Archdale, NC
MedicalXpress

Is diabetes being overtreated in nursing home residents?

Older adults with diabetes who are living in nursing homes are at high risk of having low blood sugar levels—called hypoglycemia—if their diabetes is overtreated. A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggests that many nursing home residents continue to receive insulin and other medications that increase hypoglycemia risk even after blood tests suggest overtreatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Burglary Investigation Solved and Arrest Made

Burglary Investigation Solved and Arrest Made in IndianaIndiana Sheriff. Deputies of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants and made several arrest after an investigation into a local burglary led the officers to the suspected culprits. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman began the investigation in March 2022 after a local resident reported their home had been burglarized.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Triad#Adult Protective Services
High Point Enterprise

Davidson outlaw turned increasingly violent

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second story in a three-part High Point Confidential series. The first installment of “Public Enemy No. 1” was published in Saturday’s High Point Enterprise, or you can find it online at www.hpenews.com. You’d think five to seven years in the state...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
149
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy