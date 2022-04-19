State blocks Archdale nursing home

ARCHDALE — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has ordered a Triad nursing home to stop accepting new patients.

The conditions at Westwood Health and Rehabilitation are detrimental to the health and safety of the residents, according to a 2 1/2-page letter from the state.

Specifics about the nature of health and safety violations have not yet been released, but an Archdale Police Department officer went to the nursing home on Feb. 25 to follow up on a report taken by Adult Protective Services. Police said Tuesday there were no active investigations involving the nursing home.

Staff from the DHHS Division of Health Service Regulation were recently at the 625 Ashland St. nursing home to conduct both a recertification survey and a complaint investigation and completed them April 12.

The state suspended all admissions to the nursing home on April 14.

Westwood Health and Rehabilitation, which treats patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s and provides short-term rehab services, has 20 days to appeal. Efforts to get comments from Westwood administrators were unsuccessful on Tuesday.

Once the facility submits its plan of correction and it is accepted, the statement of deficiencies and the correction plan will be available to the public through the website https://info.ncdhhs.gov/dhsr/facilities/search.asp.

In Westwood’s previous inspection in February 2020, according to Medicare.gov, the facility received 10 health citations. That compares with a North Carolina state average of 6.4 and a national average of 8.1.