ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU vs Pitt: Where to watch, first pitch time and more

By Ryan Decker
WOWK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia fans will have to wait a few more hours than they originally planned, but another installment of the Backyard Brawl on the diamond will be played this week. The second meeting of the year between WVU and Pittsburgh was pushed back to Wednesday...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
WTRF

Mountaineer GameDay 2022 Spring Game Special airs Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The most fun pregame show in West Virginia returns this weekend for a special edition preview of the 2022 Gold-Blue Game. Join co-hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker for the Mountaineer GameDay 2022 Spring Game Special, which airs this Saturday at noon on our Nexstar affiliate stations in West Virginia and Maryland.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mazey
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WOWK

Backyard Brawl at PNC Park pushed back one day

Scheduled meeting between WVU and Pitt at home of the Pittsburgh Pirates moved to Wednesday. After a pair of strong weekends to open the league slate, WVU suffered its first loss in a three-game clash to the fifth-ranked team in the nation, Oklahoma State, two games to one. The series was competitive, as WVU held the Cowboys to two runs in the first two games. Now, WVU turns its attention to PNC Park, where they will face Pitt in the second edition of this year’s Backyard Brawl series before returning to the Lone Star State for another tough series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. GBN’s Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio come to you right from Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark to discuss what they saw over the weekend, then they look forward to what is in store for WVU in its next four games. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels lose key piece to defensive line for 2022 season

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are preparing for a bounce back season in 2022 but will have to do so without one of their top players on defense. On Tuesday, defensive lineman Tomari Fox lost his appeal with the NCAA and is suspended for the entire 2022 season. Fox will be allowed to practice and be with the team but cannot play in any games. Fox used a pre-workout supplement that was not approved by the NCAA, earning a suspension. The hope was that Fox could win his appeal and play for the Tar Heels but Tuesday’s ruling wasn’t in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Park#Time Series#Texas Tech Red Raiders#College Baseball#The Backyard Brawl#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Mountaineers#Panthers#Wvu 9 6#Acc Network Extra Radio#Oklahoma State#Cowboys
WDTV

Two Mountaineers to keep an eye on during this year’s Spring Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With those coming ad going through the NCAA Transfer Portal, the field will be looking a bit different for the WVU Spring Game. Two Mountaineers to keep an eye on are JUCO transfer Lee Kpogba and four year Mountaineer veteran Jordan Jefferson. Both guys have their...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU men's and women's basketball teams add recruits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Bob Huggins has kept his word of rebuilding his team's inside game by getting a signed letter-of-intent by 6-foot, 10-inch, 290-pound Jimmy Bell Jr. while the Mountaineers' new women's coach Dawn Plitzuweit has landed her first recruit in Kylee Blacksten.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Eight Mohigans sign to various collegiate programs on final signing day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight of Morgantown’s best signed to various college athletic programs Wednesday morning on the school’s final signing day of the 2021-2022 academic year. Below are the signees and their chosen academic institutions:. James Hoskins - Alderson Broaddus University football. Jarrett Lawrence - West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
NCAA
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOWK

Brown provides status update on Saint McLeod

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football coach Neal Brown provided an update on sophomore safety Saint McLeod, who was the victim of a stabbing in March. McLeod has not practiced with the team this spring as he recovers from what Brown previously called an “unfortunate situation.” But, Brown confirmed Tuesday that the Pennsylvania native is making progress in his recovery.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy