WV native seeking high school students for his new documentary

By Harley Benda
 1 day ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A 2004 Bridgeport High School graduate is working with the producers of the show Deadliest Catch and is hoping to find some students interested in being a part of a new documentary series.

Scott Faris is one of many executive producers for a new 10-part series, which plans to follow around seven high school seniors and show what it’s like to grow up in different parts of the U.S.

Faris is looking for at least one student from West Virginia for the unnamed series to show how students have access to different things across the country.

Scott Faris (Courtesy: Scott Faris)
“The idea is really that we can see how access to opportunity differs from region to region, from person to person, and how life paths start to diverge after you graduate from high school and start to chase your dreams,” said Faris.

To be considered, applicants must be a current high school junior who will be going into their senior year in the fall of 2022.

Faris also said they are looking for applicants who are interesting and willing to be on camera.

If you’re interested, you can sign-up for an interview here .

