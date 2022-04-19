ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Reward Offered In Homicide Investigation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the homicide of Jeremy Gurtner. On April 8, 2022, the body of 44-year-old Jeremy Levi Gurtner was...

Man Found Dead In Columbia River Slough

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was found dead in the Columbia River Slough in the city’s 30th homicide of the year. Police on Tuesday said the body of 44-year-old Jeremy Gurtner was found in the water near Northeast 105th and Alderwood Road on April 8th. Detectives estimate that...
