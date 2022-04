BOSTON — Police are investigating an attempted murder where the man took his own life after trying to shoot his wife. It happened on Lawrence Ave in Dorchester overnight. “I was in the house and I heard the shots,” said one neighbor. “I was just watching tv in my front room and I could hear commotion outside And I could see police and ambulance. And they were bringing a woman on the stretcher,” said another man.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO