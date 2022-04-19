ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewell County, KS

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Smith A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH COUNTY At 231 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pineville, or 18 miles northwest of Stringer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Pineville and Sylvarena. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SMITH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Phillips RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005 AND 082 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM CDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Friday Noon through 9 PM. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside A DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PDT FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 1026 AM PDT, multiple dust channels were located along Interstate 10 between mile markers 124 and 128, or 19 miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs, or 19 miles east of Desert Center, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 124 and 128. Locations impacted include Interstate 10 west of Blythe. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harvey; Labette; Marion; Montgomery; Neosho; Sedgwick; Wilson; Woodson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility will be around one quarter of a mile due to dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central, South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Gallatin; Madison WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches in higher valleys and passes, and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to Noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At this time, snow accumulations in the Gallatin valley should generally be less than one inch. Expect a significant change in snow accumulations over a short distance as you go up in elevation.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of strong winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas on Friday. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...South winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are likely. Reduced visibilities associated with blowing dust may magnify already difficult travel conditions.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Hettinger, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Hettinger; Rolette WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches and ice accumulations as high as one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rolette and Hettinger Counties. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy falling snow and areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds in areas of freezing rain could cause minor damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas with higher elevation could see localized ice accumulations as high as one quarter of an inch.
HETTINGER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. This includes Interstate 8 near the San Diego County border. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Barber, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Barber; Comanche; Edwards; Ellis; Kiowa; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Stafford HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Ellis, Rush, Pawnee, Stafford, Edwards, Kiowa, Pratt, Comanche and Barber Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible during the day. Visibilities may be reduced to less than one mile at times due to the blowing dust.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Western Crook SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult as roads become snow packed and visibility is dramatically reduced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet snow will be hazardous to young livestock.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of strong winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas on Friday. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...South winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are likely. Reduced visibilities associated with blowing dust may magnify already difficult travel conditions.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS

