On the Lookout: Pueblo County deputies search for beauty supply thief

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, April 11 was seemingly a desperate day for one woman low on beauty supplies.

Surveillance cameras captured her walking into the Sally's Beauty Supply in Pueblo West, early that morning, before detectives say she stole several items from the store.

Sally's Beauty Supply Burglar (PCSO)

The alleged burglar was wearing a black Addidas sweatshirt with white bib around her neck. The female has dark hair.

If you recognize her, or know anything about the incident, you're asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by filing online with Crime Stoppers .

