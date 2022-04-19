Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buffalo River near Dilworth. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Some agricultural flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 29 DAYS AGO