Independence, MO

IPD determines no threat in explosive investigation

By Jack Anstine
 1 day ago
UPDATE | The Independence Police Department determined the device was the hull of a Mk 2 grenade with no firing mechanism, and that there is no threat to the area, according to public information officer Jack Taylor.

Roads near Sterling Avenue and east Truman Road have reopened to the public.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Independence Police Department is investigating a possible explosive device located near east Truman Road and south Sterling Avenue, the department announced in a Tweet.

According to IPD public information officer Jack Taylor, the device appears to be an old grenade.

The device is an vacant parking lot west of a Quiktrip in the area.

Officers are working to close off the area to pedestrians and vehicles.

People should avoid the area until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated.

