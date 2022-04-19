ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers Need To Stop Filling Up Bird Feeders: Here’s Why

By Kaylin
 1 day ago
I know plenty of you have been going to the store recently to get bird feed for your outdoor feeders. It is that time of year, after all. However, professionals are saying that you need to stop filling your feeders immediately. Here's why. Apparently, a strain of bird flu...

AL.com

Avian flu and bird feeders: Can you still feed hummingbirds?

Experts are recommending people stop using outside birdfeeders to help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic Avian influenza. But what about hummingbird feeders? Is it safe to feed the brightly colored tiny visitors using their own feeders?. According to Dr. Victoria Hall of the University of Minnesota Raptor Center, hummingbird...
ANIMALS
BobVila

A Deadly Bird Flu Is Spreading—What Does This Mean for Your Backyard Flock?

Recently, the Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS) branch of the United States Department of Agriculture, announced that a highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in both backyard chicken flocks and commercial poultry. This particular strain of bird flu, HPAI A(H5), spreads quickly. It was first detected in wild birds such as raptors and water fowl back in January and has since been identified in more than 30 states. According to the APHIS, wild birds can show no signs of illness while carrying the disease during migration, putting domestic poultry and other birds at risk. Not only can it be spread from direct contact with an infected bird, but it can also make birds ill if they come into contact with materials, tools, or surfaces that a sick bird has contaminated.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. considers vaccines to protect poultry from deadly bird flu

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Plenty of eggs, although pricey, as bird flu hits more farms

Nearly 5% of the egg-laying hens in the United States have died in outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the past six weeks, said USDA data on Wednesday. Egg prices were rising faster than the overall rate of food inflation, though there was an ample supply ahead of Easter and Passover.
AGRICULTURE
TODAY.com

A new version of omicron is gaining a foothold in the US, CDC finds

Another omicron subvariant is gaining traction in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. The subvariant, called BA.2.12.1, is an offshoot of the BA.2 version of omicron. While BA.2 remains the dominant variant in the U.S., BA.2.12.1 now accounts for roughly 1 in 5 new cases nationwide.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Bald eagles dying, egg prices rising: Bird flu spreads to more than 30 states

A highly contagious bird flu has spread across more than 30 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This week alone, the strain, known as H5N1, likely killed hundreds of birds at a lake northwest of Chicago, and at least three bald eagles in Georgia. Two cases of H5N1 were also found in birds at U.S. zoos.
ANIMALS
