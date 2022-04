ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Technical Review Committee approved several projects earlier this week. The committee gave conditional approval to the new units slated for Deaverview Apartments in West Asheville. The project will eventually add 160 units and tear down the current apartment buildings. It will be done in phases by the Asheville Housing Authority and must also be approved by Planning and Zoning and Asheville City Council.

