Premature twin girls born at 22 weeks go home after over 130 days in hospital

After being at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida for 137 consecutive days, two preemie twins are going home!

Fraternal twins, Avery and Emersyn, were born three days apart at just 22 weeks. They are the first micro-preemie twins to be discharged from Golisano.

Three days later on November 1, Emersyn was born after an emergency c-section.

Since Taylor and the girls had so many health issues, she was not able to see her babies right away and could not hold them until two months later.

Now, Avery and Emersyn are beautiful miracles and are finally going home with their mom and dad after five months in the hospital.