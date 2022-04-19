Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons hopes to play for the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round series against Boston, though he said he probably won’t be ready for Game 3 on Saturday. Simmons said Game 4 on Monday is more likely, calling that “reasonable.” Simmons didn’t play for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, then injured his back after being traded to the Nets in February. He has only recently begun doing more than just individual work. The Nets are down 2-0 in the series. Simmons expects to get another workout Saturday and then a determination will be made if he’s ready to jump in Monday.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO