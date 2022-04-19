ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019,...

Idaho8.com

Simmons hopeful of Nets debut, perhaps in Game 4 vs Boston

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons hopes to play for the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round series against Boston, though he said he probably won’t be ready for Game 3 on Saturday. Simmons said Game 4 on Monday is more likely, calling that “reasonable.” Simmons didn’t play for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, then injured his back after being traded to the Nets in February. He has only recently begun doing more than just individual work. The Nets are down 2-0 in the series. Simmons expects to get another workout Saturday and then a determination will be made if he’s ready to jump in Monday.
NBA
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
Evans Chebet
Idaho8.com

Patriots head into draft looking for youth at LB, WR

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots were one of the biggest spenders in free agency during the 2020 offseason, uncharacteristically giving big-money deals to beef up holes on both sides of the ball. Because of it, they entered this offseason with a much tighter grip on the wallet. It means Bill Belichick will turn to the draft to bolster a roster that still needs help at linebacker, offensive line, receiver and cornerback. New England enters the draft with eight total picks to get it done, including the 21st pick of the first round. Possible early targets include linebacker Nakobe Dean, receiver Kyle Philips and cornerback Andrew Booth.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Nets hope to get Durant started, 76ers try to finish Raptors

NEW YORK (AP) — Scoring has rarely looked so difficult for Kevin Durant. A four-time league leader who averaged 29.9 points this season, Durant missed each of his 10 shots in the second half of Game 2 against Boston. He made just 13 of 41 while the Brooklyn Nets fell into a 2-0 hole. The Nets host Game 3 on Saturday and might get Ben Simmons back in Game 4 on Monday. They could be facing elimination by then if Durant doesn’t revert to the player who was averaging 29.5 points in the postseason coming into this series, third-highest ever. Philadelphia can become the first team in the second round by beating Toronto to finish a sweep.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho8.com

Chicago’s Anderson suspended for middle finger, will appeal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball on Friday for giving fans the middle finger during a game Wednesday in Cleveland. Anderson is appealing the ban and remained in the lineup hitting leadoff Friday night at Minnesota. Anderson had three errors in the first two innings of Chicago’s 11-1 loss Wednesday in the opener of a doubleheader. The frustrated 28-year-old made the gesture toward a fan while out in the field. It’s the second time MLB has suspended Anderson this season.
CHICAGO, IL
#Boston Marathon#Ap Sports#Patriots
Idaho8.com

Bears seek help for Fields, CB in first draft under GM Poles

CHICAGO (AP) — New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has several directions he could go to address the team’s issues in the draft. Chicago hopes to surround quarterback Justin Fields with the pieces he needs to improve on a shaky rookie season. The Bears could also use a starting cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson. But with no first-rounder and six picks in all, they are a bit limited at the moment. Chicago has two second-rounders at 39 and 48 overall.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Ho, ho, hut: NFL will play 3 games on Christmas for 1st time

The NFL will capitalize on Christmas Day falling on a Sunday. The league will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time — two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox followed by a prime-time contest on NBC. NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed the tripleheader on a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio. It will be the third straight year the league has played on Christmas. Last year, Green Bay’s 24-22 victory over Cleveland averaged 28.6 million viewers on Fox, making it the third-most-watched game of the 2021 regular season. Indianapolis’ 22-16 win at Arizona averaged 12.6 million on NFL Network, the second highest-viewed game in network history.
NFL

