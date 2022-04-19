Mich. man found guilty of shooting 18-year-old and recording himself kicking and torturing her

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A man was recently convicted of shooting and torturing an 18-year-old woman in 2021.

According to the original press release from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 16, 2021, Andrew Lafey of Nashville, Michigan, committed the crime. WMMT-TV reports Lafey shot 18-year-old Gracyn-Michael Brickley twice and then recorded himself stomping and torturing her for 11 minutes. Brickley suffered multiple injuries, including a broken jaw, WMMT reports.

According to WILX-TV, Lafey showed the video to his friends. They, along with Lafey’s father, reported the incident to police.

Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt told WILX, "The circumstances of Grace Brickley’s death were horrific."

The victim’s body was found covered in snow on Feb. 17, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lafey was initially arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm. He was booked into jail on $500,000 bond.

According to WMMT, on Friday, April 15, Lafey was found guilty after a four-day trail. He was convicted of first-degree murder, both premeditated and felony murder, three counts of felony firearm, torture, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Barry County Prosecutor’s office told WWMT they are happy with the verdict. Lafey, who faces life in prison, is reportedly scheduled to be sentenced on June 9.