Strength and conditioning coach Eric Hernandez thinks Daniil Medvedev is the best mover on the tour and adds it's impressive how Rafael Nadal moves at the age of 35. Medvedev, ranked at No. 2 in the world, has been working with Hernandez since 2014 and the Russian has since become one of the best physically best prepared players on the tour.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO