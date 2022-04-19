ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Precinct 53 given a new location

By Jack Taylor
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One Raleigh county precinct has a new location.

Precinct 53 was originally at the Shady Spring Pentecostal Holiness Church. Due to a water line break and they are under construction will not be used. The precinct is now permanently located at the Daniels Elementary School.

“We are 20 days out… 20 days. We are finishing up the redistricting so everybody should be getting their cards in the mail and all their letters and that precinct will be in the letter you get and you’ll get a new card that shows you new polling location,” said Tammy Richardson, the Raleigh County Chief Elections Officer.

Early voting starts Wednesday, April the 27th at the Raleigh County Courthouse.

