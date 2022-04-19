ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Iowa child care bill could help struggling Siouxland care providers

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMUpp_0fE5WHhB00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As schools approach the end of the year, the Iowa Senate approved a bill aimed at easing the state’s child care shortage to help families.

Long hours are the norm for many childcare workers in Siouxland, such as Erika Berg.

“I work between 45 and 50 hours a week and then there’s other employees that work 40 hours a week and then our director has to fill in a lot for subbing, so she works 55 hours a week,” Berg said.

Berg is the lead teacher at Indian Child Care Center. She said the opportunity to let teenage employees work unsupervised would help decrease the workload for others

New deal means MercyOne to be fully-owned by Trinity Health

“We’re actually a little bit longer hours than we used to be so we could definitely have some more staff for openers and closers,” Berg said.

Melissa Tiedtke is the director at Yellow Brick Road Preschool and Daycare. She hires high school students to help from 3:30 until closing time at 5:45 but said the current restrictions against 16 and 17-year-olds are frustrating.

“Even if they do have their CPR, their first aid, their mandatory reporting, their universal precautions, all of their childhood essentials, every training you would need to have, just because they’re not 18, they can’t be alone with the kids,” Tiedtke said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzOfZ_0fE5WHhB00

Tiedtke said when the high schoolers are not old enough to supervise the kids for a couple of hours alone, it creates more work for other employees.

“I need my full-timers here earlier in the morning to teach and do those things and so I’m having to pay overtime for some of them to stay a little bit later to close,” Tiedtke said.

The bill would also increase child-to-staff ratios such as letting one employee care for up to 7 toddlers.
It now goes back to the Iowa House for approval.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland business leaders talk issues with Sen. Thune

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story contained comments about supply issues for Graham Airpark. Those statements have been removed due to inaccuracy. NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KCAU) — With inflation rates hitting a 40-year high, business leaders had the chance to voice their fears and frustrations with the U.S. Senate’s Minority Whip today, […]
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
We Are Iowa

Proposed legislation could change the look of child care in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers are considering legislation that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to watch school-age children without additional supervision. Even though it aimed at alleviating Iowa's child care challenges, it is drawing support and opposition from caregivers. "It would be a safe environment for kids," said...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Education
The Columbus Dispatch

Franklin County investing $23 million to help families struggling to pay for child care

Franklin County commissioners announced a $23 million investment Thursday that will be used over two years to support day care providers and families who are struggling to pay for child care. The Franklin County RISE initiative will provide early learning scholarships, incentive pay for child care programs that meet specific measures to better serve families and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Americans may struggle as emergency SNAP benefits end- these bills could help

Emergency food stamps were provided on top of SNAP benefits during the pandemic, but that is ending. This could leave Americans struggling, but these bills offer hope. Ending the emergency benefits may put some Americans in a tight spot. Especially being that inflation has reached almost 8%. US Mayors are urging for several bills to be passed in order to help the SNAP recipients. Click here to read more.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Iowa House#Siouxland#The Iowa Senate#Indian Child Care Center#Mercyone#Trinity Health#Cpr
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $291.7M supplemental budget with health care services provider rate increases, support for child care providers and facilities

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has submitted a $291.7 million supplemental budget to the Maryland General Assembly with substantial provider rate increases for health care and disability services providers, and additional resources to support child care providers and facilities. “Every day, we are inspired by the commitment of our health care and child care providers, and these investments will help further … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $291.7M supplemental budget with health care services provider rate increases, support for child care providers and facilities" The post Governor Hogan announces $291.7M supplemental budget with health care services provider rate increases, support for child care providers and facilities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Overweight Truck Permit Legislation

(Griswold) Griswold Republican Iowa House District #21 Representative Tom Moore says a bill establishes a fee of $500 for a new 90,000-pound all-systems permit. Moore says the all systems permit has been in effect for a couple of years and was established as a voluntary program. “This bill requires all...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa teen earns perfect ACT score

ANKENY, Iowa — There's no doubt about it, taking the ACT or other major college entry tests can be stressful. Some say the worst part is waiting for the results, but a junior from Ankeny High School recently found out she got a perfect score of 36!. Sydney Madetzke...
ANKENY, IA
Fortune

Employers can help economic recovery by offering child care benefits

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Employers across industries are re-evaluating their employee value proposition and benefit offerings and are looking to deploy creative solutions to ease labor challenges. Child care is having...
BUSINESS
FOX2now.com

Compass Health Network helps you find a primary care provider

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Katherine Friedebach is the Chief Medical Officer for Compass Health Network, a nonprofit health care organization with a vision of full, productive, healthy lives for everyone in Missouri. With locations across the state, they discuss the importance of identifying and receiving the benefits of a...
MISSOURI STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy