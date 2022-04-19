ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville notes

KTLO
 1 day ago

Presale tickets for select dates on Darius Rucker‘s upcoming summer tour are available now. Maren Morris is offering...

www.ktlo.com

Popculture

Garth Brooks Reveals Heartbreak After 2021 Nashville Concert Was Ruined by Storm

Garth Brooks hits Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend with a two-night stand at Nissan Stadium, Music City's largest venue that typically hosts the Tennessee Titans. However, Brooks'latest large-scale country music capital show was supposed to go down back on July 31, 2021. However, just minutes into the opening performance (a Grand Ole Opry showcase), thunderstorms forced a sudden cancellation. This sent a crowd of an estimated 70,400 — as well as stadium and performance personnel — back out into Nashville as heavy rains poured down. Some sheltered in the stadium and nearby buildings, but this also came amidst continued COVID-19 fears.
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Nashville, TN
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
Darius Rucker
Maren Morris
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘Delta Dawn’ at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.
People

Miranda Lambert Launches Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Really Excited About This!'

Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City this fall for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, a 24-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Ashley McBryde reveals heartfelt reason she's skipping the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Ashley McBryde has revealed the heartfelt reason she has decided to skip the 2022 CMT Music Awards – despite being nominated for her collaboration with Carly Pearce. The country music singer is up for Collaborative Video of the Year alongside Carly for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but will not be among the star-studded guests at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on Monday.
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Talks ‘Respect’ for the Grand Ole Opry Ahead of Nashville Concert

Real deal country music fans of Garth Brooks know that he is all about paying respect to the past, like the Grand Ole Opry and his late friend Chris LeDoux. Brooks will do just about anything to preserve country music’s history. While talking about an upcoming show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the country music legend brought up his late friend and country singer.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Deadline

Jeff Carson Dies: Chart-Topping Country Singer-Turned-Policeman Was 58

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Carson, who had 14 songs make it onto the Billboard’s country music charts, died Saturday in a Franklin, TN, hospital from a heart attack, his publicist said. He was 58. Carson had hits with “Not On Your Love,” (a No. 1) and “The Car” (in the top five) before leaving the music industry and becoming a police officer. He recently started recording again and released a single in what amounted to a small comeback. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Carson sang in church and...
