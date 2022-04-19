With NM legalizing cannabis sales, how does that affect West Texas on 4/20?

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2015 file photo, marijuana grows at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. The Obama administration will keep marijuana on the list of the most dangerous drugs, despite growing popular support for legalization, but will allow more research into its possible medical benefits, the Drug Enforcement Administration announced Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) (Seth Perlman)

The state of New Mexico recently legalized recreational cannabis sales. The closest recreational dispensaries are now an hour and a half away from Midland in Hobbs, New Mexico. So are Texans crossing state lines to buy recreational cannabis? Also, what are local CBD shops doing for the 4/20 holiday?

New Mexico legalization

The Governor’s Office of New Mexico reported on April 4 that state cannabis sales topped $5.2 million in the first weekend of sales.

The first day of adult-use sales was nearly double Colorado’s first day of adult-use sales. Between midnight on April 1 and 11:59 p.m. on April 3, cannabis retailers made $5.219 million in sales with medical and adult-use purchases combined.

Adult-use sales alone brought in $3.522 million and medical cannabis generated $1.696 million. The dollars came from 87,773 individual transactions from every corner of the state, according to a press release.

Anyone 21 and older can purchase 2 ounces of marijuana -- enough to roll about 60 joints or cigarettes -- or comparable amounts of marijuana liquid concentrates and edible treats, according to an article by NPR.

The Cannabis Regulation Act, passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last year, called for sales of adult-use cannabis to begin no later than April 1. The new industry is projected to generate more than $300 million annually in sales, create more than 11,000 jobs and bring in $50 million in state revenue in the first year.

Hobbs, New Mexico

The city of Hobbs is about 5miles from the Texas state line. PruLife Dispensary in Hobbs opened on Jan. 29. PurLife in New Mexico has been open since 2017, Manager Chelsea Daniel said.

“We have seen an increase in sales in general just because of the recreational legalization,” Daniel said. “We do see out-of-state patients but we always advise those out-of-state customers to follow all state regulations and laws and not to cross state lines with our products.”

Since recreational use was legalized, PruLife-Hobbs sales have increased 180 percent. In regards to the upcoming 4/20 holiday, Daniel said they have been doing a lot of prepackaging.

“We have been prepackaging a lot of flower for the sales that are going to be happening,” she said. “We’re doing sales on half an ounce and full ounces with our premium flower. It is going to be great. We have been preparing for over a week now.”

Daniel said that their system doesn’t categorize customers by state and only categorizes them by medical and recreational purchases because of HIPAA. She is unsure of how many Texas residents have visited the shop to purchase recreational cannabis. However, she said legalizing the recreational sale of cannabis will definitely give back to the community money-wise.

“I really feel like this is going to help the community in more ways than one,” she said. “To reach that many people in that short of time is honestly making history I believe.”

What is 4/20?

4/20 is a holiday celebrating marijuana. But why is it celebrated on April 20? It might not be as clear of an answer as some would like.

Steven Hager, a former editor of the marijuana-focused news outlet "High Times," told the New York Times that the holiday developed from a ritual started by a group of high school students during the 1970s. A group of California teenagers ritualistically smoked marijuana every day at 4:20 p.m. This ritual spread, and 420 became code for smoking marijuana. Then 420 was transformed into 4/20 for a day of celebration. Documents were published giving the theory legitimacy at http://420waldos.com/documented-proof/. However, it is unclear if the claims are valid.

Delta-8

Delta-8 is a popular cannabis extract that was outlawed in Texas and then made temporarily legal again. Delta-8 is a cannabinoid that is extracted from cannabis plants with less than 0.3 percent THC. Last month, the Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments about the state’s ban on manufacturing smokable hemp products. A lower court determined in August that a proposed ban on the manufacturing and sale of smokable hemp was unconstitutional.

Hemp products have been legal in Texas since Congress legalized the crop within the 2018 Farm Bill, so long as the cannabis contains no more than 0.3 percent THC per dry weight. Supreme Court justices denied the motion in December, meaning delta-8 can continue to be legally produced and sold in Texas.

CBD shops in Midland

Midland has plenty of CBD stores, and some of these entities sell delta-8. Sacred Leaf Midland has been open for three years now at 1220 N. Midkiff Road, suite C. The store initially pulled delta-8 products off its shelves in October of 2021, according to a Facebook post. But those products are now back. Sacred Leaf employee Samantha Carter said the shop has a full line of delta-8, delta-9 and delta-10 products.

CBD can come from either hemp or marijuana but is often derived from hemp to avoid the addition of a larger amount of THC. CBD oil has been shown to help with anxiety and depression, treat select epilepsy syndromes, reduce PTSD symptoms, treat opioid addiction, alleviate ALS symptoms, relieve unmanageable pain, ease diabetic complications, protect against neurological disease and inhibit arthritis symptoms, according to studies in cited by Forbes Health in the following report https://www.forbes.com/health/body/cbd-oil-benefits/.

The CBD store will be celebrating 4/20 Wednesday but not the typical THC side of the holiday.

“CBD, in general, is really great for the system,” Carter said. “Since hemp isn't directly related to cannabis, they’re like cousins, but we like to celebrate the same day because the hemp and marijuana leaf look extremely similar and 4/20 is called like Hemp Fest so it all kind of ties together.”

She added that some of their products have a slight amount of THC but no more than 0.3 percent.

“We are more of a wellness market than an in and out type of shop," Carter said. "We take our time to talk to our customers and clients to figure out what’s going to be the best product for them.”

The store will have a buy-one-get-one-free sale on all smokeables, a buy-one-get-one 50 percent off all edibles, spend $150 and get a $50 gift certificate, and every purchase will be entered in a raffle for a gift basket with $500 worth of products. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.