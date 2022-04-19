MISD Plan: Two new high schools a top-ranked project

Updated MISD logo (Midland ISD )

A long-range facilities planning document was presented to the Midland ISD board on Tuesday.

The document expects considerable growth to overwhelm the district, including showing that 58 percent of campuses will be overcapacity by 2030 (compared to 33 percent which were overcapacity in 2020).

It also states that high school population will grow from 6,344 this year to 9,566 in 2044. That computes to 50.7 percent growth in less than two decades.

There also are indications the planning document uses May 2023 as a potential date for a bond election as passage, it is stated, would allow for two high schools to be built that would then be home to ninth- through 12 th -graders by 2027. The projected growth in Midland ISD’s high schools is between 2.3 to 2.5 percent all but one year between 2028 and 2040. The one year being 2030, when Midland ISD and Huckabee, authors of the report, expect 3.8 percent growth.

Coincidentally, the planning document calls for a new demographic study to take place in the fall.

The report doesn’t cover potential costs or give a plan. District officials have stated that the information will likely be turned over to a bond committee. The planning document does provide a ranking of projects with general campus improvements leading the way, followed by the building of two new high schools (a new Midland High School and a new Legacy High School). Third is a new elementary school in northeast Midland.

All totaled there are 13 recommended projects, including turning the current Legacy High School campus into a “middle school” (fifth-ranked project) and rezoning Franks Elementary (if a new northeast campus is approved and opened).

The plan includes a recommendation for reconfiguration. Elementary schools would include students in pre-K through fifth grade, middle school grades 6-8 and high school 9-12. Two campuses would be turned into middle schools (Legacy H.S. and Midland Freshman) to give the district six total middle schools.

--

The following are recommendations from Midland ISD’s Long-Range Plan that was presented to the board Tuesday.

Recommended campus configurations, quantities and size

Two comprehensive high school campuses for grades 9-12 (3,000 to 3,500 students)

Six middle school campuses for grades 6-8 (1,000 to 1,200 students each). Includes repurposing Legacy High School and Midland Freshman High School.

Future elementary schools to be built 750-900 students

Recommended for strategic implementation

Provide appropriate CTE environments, including a note that states “If a CTE Center is not deemed to be necessary at this time, consideration should be given to designing the two new high schools for approximately 4,000 students each to meet projected student enrollments through the year 2032.”

The long-range planning committee recommends an updated demographic study be conducted in the fall to forecast growth beyond 2022. Reasons include attendance zone evaluation for elementary schools, monitor need for elementary south of I-20, provide information in case a third high school is needed (it is not “recommended at this point.”

Address identified deferred maintenance priorities. The long-range planning committee recommends that a preventive maintenance plan be developed and approved by the board

Community communication

While preparing for any future potential bond or capital improvements, regardless of the projects ultimately selected, clearly communicating the narrative of each project’s purpose to the community is critical.

Consideration should also be given to the methods of obtaining community feedback such as online surveys, in-person meetings and social media

Recommended capital improvement projects

(in rank order from highest to lowest priority

General campus improvements – mechanical, electrical, plumbing (include a minimum of $50 million as identified by the facilities assessment and operations team)

Two new high schools (both ninth to 12 th grades)

grades) New elementary school in northeast Midland, Lone Star Trail (K-fifth)

Repurpose Midland Freshman campus to a middle school (include a minimum of $6 million for general campus improvements identified by facilities assessment and operations team)

Repurpose Legacy High School campus to middle school (include a minimum of $20 million for general campus improvements identified by the facilities assessment and operations team; consider cafeteria expansion/tennis courts resurfacing)

General campus improvements – accessibility and code

Demolish Legacy Freshman campus and designate as a future school site

Rezone Franks Elementary (if the new elementary at Lone Star Trail opens)

Determine the future use of Midland High School

General campus improvements -- building interiors

General campus improvements – Site improvements

General campus improvements – Building exteriors

Purchase land for a future elementary school in the district’s southwestern region.

Source: MISD