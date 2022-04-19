The Kid LAROI Announces Release Date for Upcoming ‘Thousand Miles’ Single

Click here to read the full article.

The Kid LAROI took to social media on Tuesday (April 19) to tease his upcoming single “Thousand Miles.”

In the brief, six-second snippet, the rising pop star sits on the end of a bench, licking a chocolate ice cream cone in an all-white suit when, out of the blue, a bright red grand piano drops out of the sky onto his head.

The clip also hints at the song’s lyrics, as LAROI can be heard singing, “I was dead/ A thousand miles away” over top of the video before the screen cuts to black, revealing a release date of this Friday (April 22).

The new single will serve as the rapper’s first follow-up to “Stay,” his No. 1 smash hit with Justin Bieber , which turned out to be the Australia native’s breakout hit and spent seven nonconsecutive weeks reigning over the Hot 100 throughout the summer and fall of 2021.

Just last week, The Kid LAROI made waves with a viral TikTok taking aim at former manager Scooter Braun. Set to the tune of his to-be-released song, the post featured photos of the SB Projects exec — who briefly managed LAROI for a few months in 2021 alongside his roster of A-list talent like Bieber, Ariana Grande , Tori Kelly and Demi Lovato — and accused him of being the rising star’s “last mistake.”

However, Braun soon revealed he was in on the joke, assuring fans the post was simply a publicity stunt taken too seriously and telling his followers via Instagram, “Don’t believe everything you see.”

Watch The Kid LAROI’s piano-dropping tease of “Thousand Miles” below.