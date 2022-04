Material Handling Systems (MHS) and Fortna, both under the investment portfolio of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., will join together during a time of numerous other mergers, investments and acquisitions in the supply chain as the industry undergoes a transformation. The two will make a multi-billion dollar company that focuses on numerous aspects of warehousing and logistics such as parcel, warehouse and distribution, and lifecycle services. Fortna CEO Rob McKeel takes the place of CEO of the combined company while MHS CEO Scott McReynolds becomes president.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO