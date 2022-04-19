Craig of The Creek Learns Sign Language In New Episode

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bidding is heating up on Voltron, a live-action version that went out to the town recently, with Red Notice and Dodgeball’s Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct. Deal’s not done yet, but Deadline hears that Amazon Studios is in talks to be home to the giant robot. Several studios have been in the mix on the property. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are on board to produce with Bob Koplar. Ellen Shanman is writing the script with Thurber. Voltron is based on the Japanese sci-fi series that that became the ’80s syndicated show Voltron: Defender of the Universe, about a group of pilots whose vehicles join together to form the giant robot. Stay tuned, we will update when deal closes. More from DeadlineZetna Fuentes To Direct 'Never Look Back' For 3Pas & Amazon; Talia Rothenberg Adapting Lilliam Rivera Novel, Romeo Santos Exec Producing'With Love' Renewed For Season 2 By AmazonJohn Cena Action Comedy Feature 'Officer Exchange' In The Works At Amazon StudiosBest of Deadline2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & MoreAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & MoreSpring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO