Craig of The Creek Learns Sign Language In New Episode

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCraig of the Creek fans were thrilled to see the title character learn some American Sign Language in the most recent episode. "Dodgy Decisions" sees Craig take on Jackie, who the kids call "The Arm." His new rival is deaf and ends up teaching everyone's favorite hero some things on and...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

digitalspy.com

Watch the trailer for Avengers and Schitt's Creek stars' new series

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin and Schitt's Creek's Noah Reid feature in the official trailer for the new Amazon Prime Video series Outer Range. The trailer for the neo-Western show, which has been described as the sci-fi version of Yellowstone, looks like it's set to be a trippy adventure, following rancher Royal Abbott (Brolin) as he fights for his land and family only to discover "an unfathomable mystery" at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa to star in Minecraft movie from Napoleon Dynamite director

The incredible phenomenon of Minecraft shows no signs of slowing down, with the videogame still attracting hundreds of millions of players each month. And now, unsurprisingly, a Minecraft movie is in the works. DCEU actor Jason Momoa is set to star, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the family movie will be helmed by Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess.
Deadline

Amazon Studios Leads Bidding On ‘Voltron’ Live-Action Film With ‘Red Notice’ Helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bidding is heating up on Voltron, a live-action version that went out to the town recently, with Red Notice and Dodgeball’s Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct. Deal’s not done yet, but Deadline hears that Amazon Studios is in talks to be home to the giant robot. Several studios have been in the mix on the property. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are on board to produce with Bob Koplar. Ellen Shanman is writing the script with Thurber. Voltron is based on the Japanese sci-fi series that that became the ’80s syndicated show Voltron: Defender of the Universe, about a group of pilots whose vehicles join together to form the giant robot. Stay tuned, we will update when deal closes. More from DeadlineZetna Fuentes To Direct 'Never Look Back' For 3Pas & Amazon; Talia Rothenberg Adapting Lilliam Rivera Novel, Romeo Santos Exec Producing'With Love' Renewed For Season 2 By AmazonJohn Cena Action Comedy Feature 'Officer Exchange' In The Works At Amazon StudiosBest of Deadline2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & MoreAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & MoreSpring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Brings Warner Bros. & New Line Together for Upcoming Western Film

Kevin Costner is partnering with Warner Bros. and New Line to bring Horizon, a very special project, to the big screen. It’ll be Costner’s first time directing a movie since 2003. And because it’s Kevin Costner, he’ll also star in and produce Horizon, a sweeping Western that takes place over 15 years. The movie’s timeline starts before the Civil War and uses western expansion as its backdrop.
Outsider.com

Why Isn’t ‘Yellowstone’ Studio Paramount Involved in Kevin Costner’s Upcoming Western, ‘Horizon’?

Recently, news broke out of Hollywood that iconic actor and current Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is getting behind the camera once again for a new Western titled Horizon. Costner will direct, produce, and star in the upcoming Warner Bros’ movie. However, with the Yellowstone lead’s relationship to Paramount, why did the new Western end up at Warner Bros instead?
Collider

'Dark Winds' Trailer Reveals Noir Series From Producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford

AMC released today the trailer for Dark Winds, an upcoming noir thriller TV show based on a sprawling book series. Set in the early 70s’ Monument Valley, the story follows a duo of Navajo police officers who need to figure out what is the connection between seemingly unrelated crimes. The series is set to premiere in mid-June and is produced by heavyweight industry professionals such as George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) and Robert Redford (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid).
ComicBook

Disney+ Loses Agent Carter, X-Men, and More Fan-Favorite Episodes Due to Major Issue

Disney+ is facing a major technical issue yet again. A few weeks ago, fans noticed an error with the gore in an episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. A glitch caused the episode to be less bloody and more family-friendly. Earlier users of the streaming service realized that episodes of Agent Carter, X-Men: The Animated Series, Duck Tales, Lizzie McGuire, Owl House and Rocket & Groot weren't available. Disney responded to concerned customers and revealed that it was a technical error. The company revealed that access to the missing episodes should be restored by the end of the day and released an official statement to Deadline.
