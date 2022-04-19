ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Yes, the past 2 years messed with our heads, psychologists confirm

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oswnn_0fE5UkAY00

Unless you happen to be a deadly coronavirus, chances are you’ve had a rough couple of years.

Nearly half of US adults (41%) reported that their lives have become more stressful in the past two years, the American Psychological Association found in their annual Stress in America survey .

It comes as no shock that a global pandemic, toppling economy , supply chain shortages and the prospect of World War III might be hard on one’s mental health.

The vast majority of adults (87%) agreed it feels like there has been a “constant stream of crises” during the past two years, and more than seven in 10 (73%) said they felt “overwhelmed” by it.

The top sources of stress in the early weeks of 2022 were the rise in prices of everyday items due to inflation (e.g., gas prices, energy bills, grocery costs, etc.) (87%), followed by supply chain issues (81%) global uncertainty (81%), potential retaliation from Russia (e.g. cyberattacks, nuclear threats) (80%) and the Russian invasion of Ukraine (80%).

Americans have been watching the war in Ukraine from the sidelines of social media, survey authors noted. The gruesome photos, disturbing videos and heartbreaking stories coming out of the country have left many in the US frightened and confused.

Moreover, the war has correlated with a rising cost of goods here at home in everything from groceries to gas , plus skyrocketing rents and housing costs across the country. Experts have warned that prices are expected to continue to rise, bracing Americans for a looming recession .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36njRw_0fE5UkAY00
Young Americans are the most stressed about their finances, with 82% noting money as a source of stress.

The number of adults who noted the economy as a significant source of stress has significantly risen in recent months, especially among Americans aged 18-25, and half of all US adults (50%) indicated housing costs as a major stressor.

Overall, younger Americans were most likely to point to money as a major cause of stress (82%). The percentage of people worried about money declines as the age group climbs, with Gen Z feeling the brunt of the financial crisis. Thanks to the long life ahead of them, young adults experienced the highest debt growth of any generation between 2019 and 2020 due to joblessness and student loans, with the average balance increasing 67.2% from $9,593, CNBC reported .

While financial stress impacts more than half of adults across the country, that number spikes for minority groups, with Latino (75%) and black adults (67%) feeling more of the pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8TsS_0fE5UkAY00 Minorities — particularly Latino and black Americans — reported higher levels of stress regarding money.

The obvious cause of stress throughout the past two years has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Many restrictions and much of the panic has subsided as the threat of death has lowered, but close to three in five people (58%) still agreed the pandemic overall continues to be a daily stressor.

Americans are lagging physically , too. As people took to social isolation to avoid the spread of the disease, they turned to unhealthy coping mechanisms. Just over half of adults (51%) agreed their lifestyles became less healthy or stayed just as healthy during the pandemic and two in five (42%) admitted that they have relied on unhealthy habits to manage the stress of the last two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eNRn_0fE5UkAY00
Many adults have admitted that they relied on unhealthy habits to cope with stress over the past two years.

As a result, a majority (58%) shared that they have recorded undesired weight changes, with Americans gaining or losing an average of 26-27 pounds.

Virtual happy hours and wine-downs became a popular coping strategy for one in five Americans (23%) who confessed that they have been drinking more alcohol within the past two years to deal with stress.

Stress in the US has continued to soar throughout the past two years, but at least you’re not alone.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychologists#Social Stress#Economy#Psychological Stress#Stress In America#Russian#Americans
purewow.com

These 6 Gaslighting Phrases Are the Markers of True Toxicity

Gaslighting is a communication technique in which someone causes you to question your own version of past events. Most times, it’s meant to make you feel like you’re losing your grip on reality. In its milder forms, gaslighting creates an unequal power dynamic in a relationship. But at its worst, gaslighting can actually be a form of mind-control and psychological abuse.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
Bradenton Herald

Most in US agree public schools on wrong track — but not on what to teach, poll finds

A majority of people in the U.S. believe that public schools are headed in the wrong direction based on the topics taught in class, a new poll finds. The public is especially divided over whether U.S. public schools should be trusted to teach about racism, according to a recent poll from Selzer & Company on behalf of the Grinnell College National Poll.
EDUCATION
Salon

Think Capitol rioters were "ordinary people"? New research connects many to far-right groups

On the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6, conservatives held more than two dozen "Justice for J6" vigils across the country, arguing that most of those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol "were political neophytes" who hadn't realized what they were doing was wrong. In February, the Republican Party described the insurrection as "legitimate political discourse" in censuring the two GOP members of Congress who joined the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 events. And in early April, Donald Trump told the Washington Post that he had wanted to march to the Capitol himself, saying, "I would have gone there in a minute" if the Secret Service hadn't prevented it.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Growing number of Kremlin insiders 'feel Ukraine invasion was a 'catastrophic' mistake and fear Putin could use NUKES... but Vladimir is dismissing all criticism of his plan'

A growing number of senior Kremlin insiders are said to feel Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine was a 'catastrophic' mistake, and fear the Russian strongman could resort to using nuclear weapons as Moscow's position worsens. The insiders said Putin is dismissing all criticism by officials who warn of the damaging...
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy