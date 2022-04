SOUTH AMHERST — Engines and tankers were lined up at noon Thursday at the South Amherst fire station in a show of respect for late Chief David Faight. Firefighters from the village and neighboring Florence Township stood at attention as Faight’s funeral procession passed, heading down Route 113 to Evergreen Cemetery. Led by Trooper Lance Deshuk of the State Highway Patrol, they offered a last, solemn salute to a man who gave 50 years of service to South Amherst.

