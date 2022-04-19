ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live after ‘drug binge’: cops

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8uWr_0fE5UdzT00

A Louisiana woman was stabbed to death on a Facebook Live video after her killer allegedly tied her hands to a car steering wheel using jumper cables, cops and reports said Tuesday.

Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested for the murder of Janice David, 34, who was found beaten and fatally stabbed in a car at 9:52 p.m. Monday, Baton Rouge Police Department said .

The Facebook Live session lasted about 15 minutes and came after a three or four-day “drug binge,” Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told reporters Tuesday.

“Apparently they were involved in some drug usage together for a couple of days and the end result — as everyone has seen on Facebook Live — is a very gruesome, very evil act,” McKneely said.

Johnson allegedly choked, beat then stabbed David, cops said. The suspect had also allegedly tied David’s hands to the car steering wheel with jumper cables, WBRZ reported .

Someone reported the gruesome footage to Facebook, which notified police. Responding officers found the car abandoned in a parking lot of an office building called Sherwood Tower, reports said.

Johnson was arrested Monday on an unrelated car theft case, where he was allegedly injured during a police pursuit. He admitted to the killing when questioned, the TV station said. Johnson had been convicted of armed robbery in 2007 and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, WRBZ said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDUxb_0fE5UdzT00 Janice David was found stabbed to death in the car Monday night.4WWL

David’s cousin Terri Austin called the situation “very horrible.”

“She didn’t deserve to die like this… no one does,” Austin told WAFB .

“I really thought, you know, when they say she died that it would have been a vehicle wreck or something like that. Wouldn’t never dream that someone would do this to her.”

With Post wires

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty of Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree by a New York Supreme Court jury. In 2017, he was arrested and indicted after stabbing an unhoused man to death in New York. The victim, 55-year-old John Jolly, was a stranger. Glover is expected to be sentenced on May 4.
PUBLIC SAFETY
