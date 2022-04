Now that the 2021 season is in the rearview mirror, the Longhorns are looking to correct all their weaknesses from the dreadful 5-7 season. Texas struggled in just about every aspect when it came to defense, and one of the things that hurt the most was their inability to force a turnover. The Longhorns ranked No. 94 in the country in turnovers forced with just 14 on the season.

