Illinois State

Prtizker lifts transportation mask mandates in Illinois

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that he will align Illinois with the ending of the federal mask mandate on public transportation. “I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight...

