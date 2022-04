The New York Yankees had a notable absence from their lineup on Wednesday as slugger Joey Gallo was excluded from the mix for a much-needed day off. The Yankees’ slugger has gotten off to an abysmal start to the season in 2022, and Aaron Boone elected to keep him on the bench Wednesday in hopes of clearing his head. When asked about his disappointing start to the season, Gallo was forthright, admitting he’s simply not playing well enough and that he understands the decision to hold him out of action on Wednesday, via Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

