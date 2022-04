At least ten people have died and 40 injured after a series of explosions rocked Afghanistan on Thursday. While no group immediately came forward to take responsibility for the attack, most victims of the three attacks belonged to the minority Shiite Muslims community.A Shia mosque located in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif was the worst hit, where at least ten worshippers were killed.Dr Ghawsuddin Anwari, the head of the main hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif said the explosions took place when devotees knelt down to offer prayers to mark the holy month of Ramadan. The dead and wounded were brought to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO